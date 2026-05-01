Eversource Energy $ES Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,516,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of Eversource Energy worth $155,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,512,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 697,829 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,406,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $526,919,000 after acquiring an additional 454,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900,662 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $419,773,000 after acquiring an additional 505,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,996,000 after acquiring an additional 63,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $181,057,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $70.87 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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