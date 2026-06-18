Evolve Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,013 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a PE ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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