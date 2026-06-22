Evolve Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,989 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Evolve Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,024 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 11,989 shares during the quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $133.99 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here