Exane Asset Management Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 35,742.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,882 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 2.6% of Exane Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management's holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 897.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,219 shares of the company's stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the company's stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $263.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $1,895,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,005,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,149,307.24. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,893 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $366.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Key MongoDB News

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a "Buy" rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst-level bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Read More.

Guggenheim reiterated a "Buy" rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst-level bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: traders acquired roughly 36,130 call contracts (≈+2,077% vs. normal), a strong short-term bullish signal that can drive delta-hedging and upward stock-pressure.

Unusually large call-option buying: traders acquired roughly 36,130 call contracts (≈+2,077% vs. normal), a strong short-term bullish signal that can drive delta-hedging and upward stock-pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum coverage and positive headlines note MDB has outpaced the market in recent sessions, which can attract momentum traders but may also invite profit‑taking. Read More.

Momentum coverage and positive headlines note MDB has outpaced the market in recent sessions, which can attract momentum traders but may also invite profit‑taking. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Director Dwight Merriman sold 4,000 shares at ~$252.33 (and previously sold 8,000 at ~$236.89); both trades were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which mutes but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Read More.

Director Dwight Merriman sold 4,000 shares at ~$252.33 (and previously sold 8,000 at ~$236.89); both trades were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which mutes but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large put-option buying: traders bought about 23,831 put contracts (≈+2,157% vs. normal), signaling elevated hedging or bearish/speculative positions that could add downside pressure or volatility if sentiment flips.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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