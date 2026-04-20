Exane Asset Management Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

Exane Asset Management trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,458 shares of the bank's stock after selling 123,543 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 6.6% of Exane Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Exane Asset Management's holdings in UBS Group were worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 75.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2,566.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

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UBS Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $43.75 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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