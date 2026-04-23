Exelon Corporation $EXC Holdings Raised by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,070 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 192,235 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $54,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Exelon by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 84,925 shares of the company's stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,448,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 472,175 shares of the company's stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Citigroup began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Read Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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