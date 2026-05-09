Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,268 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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