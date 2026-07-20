Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,558 shares of the company's stock after selling 290,275 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Exelon worth $105,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in Exelon by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 272,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Exelon by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,048,355 shares of the company's stock worth $352,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,106 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Exelon by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 215,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 582,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,404,000 after purchasing an additional 93,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 581,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

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Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.26 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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