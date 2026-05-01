Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,935 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 402,618 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Expand Energy worth $98,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expand Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Expand Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $102.15 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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