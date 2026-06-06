Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,686 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 38,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $228.88 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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