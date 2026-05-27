Expressive Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Expressive Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Reuters: Qualcomm strikes AI chip deal with TikTok owner ByteDance, Bloomberg News reports

Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Is Up Today

Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s expanded Stellantis partnership adds another growth driver by increasing Snapdragon Digital Chassis adoption in connected and AI-enabled vehicles. Can Qualcomm's Expanded Stellantis Tie-Up Boost Its Shares?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. The stock has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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