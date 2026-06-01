Expressive Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Expressive Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of Expressive Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $446.77 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $234.90 and a one year high of $448.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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