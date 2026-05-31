Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $50,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $771,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,118 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15,978.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts: Sign Up

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.43. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $125.71 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,447,609.60. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here