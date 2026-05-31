Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,177 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,962 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Extreme Networks worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 74.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren sold 19,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $483,730.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,452.24. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,873,438.40. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 412,182 shares of company stock worth $9,456,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 220.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 81.88%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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