ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,786 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,066 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $146.50 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.15.

Get Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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