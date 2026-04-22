ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773,290 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 202,391 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ExxonMobil worth $333,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $329,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $301,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,308 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after acquiring an additional 886,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of XOM opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $154.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.15.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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