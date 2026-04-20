ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thomasville National Bank's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $26,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 307.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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