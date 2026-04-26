ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,891 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $39,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 78.3% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $618.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.55.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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