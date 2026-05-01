ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE lessened its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,386 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,137 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $37,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $642.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially, boosting near‑term earnings expectations and supporting valuation upside for XOM. Erste Group raises EPS estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially, boosting near‑term earnings expectations and supporting valuation upside for XOM. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and heavy share buybacks remain bullish catalysts — Scotiabank recently raised its price target and Exxon’s multi‑billion buyback program continues to reduce float and support EPS. Analyst revision and buybacks

Analyst upgrades and heavy share buybacks remain bullish catalysts — Scotiabank recently raised its price target and Exxon’s multi‑billion buyback program continues to reduce float and support EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 reporting logistics: Exxon will release its Q1 press release early May 1 with a CEO call — the print and management commentary on volumes, price realization and project progress will drive intraday moves. Earnings timing and preview

Q1 reporting logistics: Exxon will release its Q1 press release early May 1 with a CEO call — the print and management commentary on volumes, price realization and project progress will drive intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Street estimates: Consensus previews (Zacks) expect Q1 EPS near $1.07 on roughly $81.5B revenue — but upstream price/volume swings could push results either way, so the beat/miss will matter more than the headline. Zacks Q1 preview

Street estimates: Consensus previews (Zacks) expect Q1 EPS near $1.07 on roughly $81.5B revenue — but upstream price/volume swings could push results either way, so the beat/miss will matter more than the headline. Neutral Sentiment: Project activity: Subsea 7 announced a substantial EPCI award tied to ExxonMobil activity offshore Angola — indicates ongoing upstream investment but is more a contractor win than an immediate earnings boost for Exxon. Subsea 7 contract

Project activity: Subsea 7 announced a substantial EPCI award tied to ExxonMobil activity offshore Angola — indicates ongoing upstream investment but is more a contractor win than an immediate earnings boost for Exxon. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: Analysts warn that the Strait of Hormuz conflict could have trimmed Q1 volumes/pricing and may weigh on revenue and refining margins — heightened volatility increases the chance of a guidance reset. Hormuz conflict impact

Geopolitical risk: Analysts warn that the Strait of Hormuz conflict could have trimmed Q1 volumes/pricing and may weigh on revenue and refining margins — heightened volatility increases the chance of a guidance reset. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit risk: A new New Mexico lawsuit alleges Exxon understated orphaned‑well remediation liabilities for hundreds of wells — an adverse ruling or increased reserve requirements could raise future costs and ESG/legal uncertainty. Orphaned well lawsuit

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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