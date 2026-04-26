ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,304 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $44,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. The company has a market cap of $618.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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