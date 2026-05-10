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F m Investments LLC Acquires 13,340 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Integer logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in Integer Holdings by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 13,340 additional shares and bringing its total to 64,070 shares worth about $5.0 million.
  • Integer reported quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, missing estimates by a penny, while revenue came in at $439.58 million, above analysts’ expectations. The company also set FY 2026 guidance at 5.830 to 6.400 EPS.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock, with a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $98.29. Citigroup recently trimmed its target to $89, while Raymond James and Truist maintained more bullish views.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Integer.

F m Investments LLC increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Integer worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Integer by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,836 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,150 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $304,791,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Integer Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Integer's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $372,385. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integer from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Integer

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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