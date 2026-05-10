F m Investments LLC Acquires 29,927 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

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Applied Optoelectronics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Optoelectronics this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Cynthia Delaney sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,058,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,392,080.44. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,420,204.50. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,333 shares of company stock worth $29,262,106. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.80.

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Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 5.5%

AAOI stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $191.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.67 and a beta of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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