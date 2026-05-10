F m Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

F m Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rambus by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meera Rao sold 8,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $1,008,167.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,709,463.68. The trade was a 27.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 39,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $3,936,717.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,070 shares in the company, valued at $32,653,434.10. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,123 shares of company stock worth $6,295,577 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMBS

Rambus Trading Up 2.1%

RMBS opened at $129.24 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $161.80. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Further Reading

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