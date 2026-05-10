F m Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 72,086 Eversource Energy $ES

F m Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,086 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,330,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,708 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,366,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 783,768 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,395,106 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $93,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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More Eversource Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Eversource Energy to $75 from $74 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside potential after the company’s recent results. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Eversource Energy to $75 from $74 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside potential after the company’s recent results. Positive Sentiment: Eversource reported first-quarter earnings of $1.73 per share, topping expectations, while revenue also beat estimates, which supports the case for improved near-term fundamentals. Zacks

Eversource reported first-quarter earnings of $1.73 per share, topping expectations, while revenue also beat estimates, which supports the case for improved near-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its 2026-2030 capital plan by $2.3 billion, indicating more investment in its regulated utility base and growth projects. Zacks

The company also raised its 2026-2030 capital plan by $2.3 billion, indicating more investment in its regulated utility base and growth projects. Neutral Sentiment: Eversource announced a quarterly dividend of $0.7875 per share, supporting its appeal to income-focused investors, with a yield of about 4.7%.

Eversource announced a quarterly dividend of $0.7875 per share, supporting its appeal to income-focused investors, with a yield of about 4.7%. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its annual profit forecast due to lower rates, which raises concern that earnings growth may be more limited than previously expected. Reuters

Management cut its annual profit forecast due to lower rates, which raises concern that earnings growth may be more limited than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting that the stock has lagged the broader market and that analysts remain cautious suggest investor sentiment is still mixed despite the earnings beat. Barchart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Get Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.9%

ES stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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