F m Investments LLC Buys New Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 32.0% during the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company's stock.

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Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Trevi Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Trevi Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lifted near-term EPS estimates for Q2 2026 to ($0.11) from ($0.12) , suggesting modestly better expected profitability. Trevi Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

HC Wainwright lifted near-term EPS estimates for to from , suggesting modestly better expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.14) from ($0.17) , Q4 2026 to ($0.15) from ($0.17) , and FY2026 to ($0.47) from ($0.54) .

The firm also increased its EPS estimate to from , to from , and to from . Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a bullish long-term view, raising its FY2027 estimate to ($0.57) from ($0.63) and FY2028 to ($0.63) from ($0.66) , while maintaining the same $21 price target.

HC Wainwright kept a bullish long-term view, raising its estimate to from and to from , while maintaining the same price target. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst trimmed its FY2029 estimate to $0.70 from $0.79 in one report, but the overall tone remained constructive.

The analyst trimmed its estimate to from in one report, but the overall tone remained constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Trevi recently reported a Q1 loss of ($0.09) per share, slightly wider than expectations, so the stock’s move appears driven more by improved forward estimates and analyst confidence than by the latest earnings print.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $22.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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