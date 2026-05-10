F m Investments LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

F m Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 17,853 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,303,290 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $851,457,000 after purchasing an additional 96,662 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,918 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $689,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $285.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $340.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.17. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $284.95 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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