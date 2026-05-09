F m Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ICU Medical worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,638,000 after purchasing an additional 690,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 272,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $96,393,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 796,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 160,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $104,718,000 after acquiring an additional 126,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $169.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical's revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ICU Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting ICU Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICU Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting EPS of $1.97 versus the $1.78 consensus and revenue of $525.77 million versus $520.65 million expected. Article Title

ICU Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting EPS of $1.97 versus the $1.78 consensus and revenue of $525.77 million versus $520.65 million expected. Positive Sentiment: The company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.75 to $8.45, slightly above the market’s expectation, which supports the view that profitability could improve further this year. Article Title

The company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.75 to $8.45, slightly above the market’s expectation, which supports the view that profitability could improve further this year. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded ICU Medical to strong-buy , adding to investor optimism around the stock. Article Title

Jefferies upgraded ICU Medical to , adding to investor optimism around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript and post-earnings coverage indicate that strength in infusion systems and consumables helped offset weakness in the Vital Care segment, suggesting mixed underlying trends within the business. Article Title

Transcript and post-earnings coverage indicate that strength in infusion systems and consumables helped offset weakness in the Vital Care segment, suggesting mixed underlying trends within the business. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity showed surging implied volatility, signaling that traders expect a larger-than-usual move in the stock after earnings. Article Title

Options activity showed surging implied volatility, signaling that traders expect a larger-than-usual move in the stock after earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue still fell 12.3% year over year, showing that ICU Medical is beating estimates but still facing pressure on top-line growth. Article Title

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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