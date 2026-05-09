F m Investments LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

F m Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 163.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 184,420 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Stock Down 3.1%

PFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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