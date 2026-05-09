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F m Investments LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Entergy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • F m Investments LLC cut its Entergy stake by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 21,122 shares and ending with 91,543 shares valued at about $8.46 million.
  • Entergy reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting $0.86 EPS on $3.19 billion in revenue, while also guiding FY 2026 EPS to 4.25–4.45.
  • The utility declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 2.3%; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.11.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

F m Investments LLC decreased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,122 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.11.

View Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Down 0.2%

ETR stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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