F m Investments LLC Invests $2.42 Million in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marzetti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Marzetti during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marzetti during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MZTI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Marzetti from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marzetti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Marzetti from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $169.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MZTI

Marzetti Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MZTI opened at $113.69 on Friday. The Marzetti Company has a 12-month low of $111.04 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73.

Marzetti Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Marzetti's payout ratio is 62.60%.

Marzetti Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

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