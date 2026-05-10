F m Investments LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. F m Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 779.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 220.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $283,477.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 63,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,253. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 2,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $146,462.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,172. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,391 shares of company stock worth $5,432,035 in the last 90 days. 8.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tarsus reported Q1 EPS of -$0.16, beating expectations for a -$0.40 loss, and revenue of $162.05 million, above the $149.60 million consensus. Article Title

Tarsus reported Q1 EPS of -$0.16, beating expectations for a -$0.40 loss, and revenue of $162.05 million, above the $149.60 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: The company said Q1 XDEMVY net product sales topped $145 million, up more than 85% year over year, and reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $670 million to $700 million in XDEMVY sales. Article Title

The company said Q1 XDEMVY net product sales topped $145 million, up more than 85% year over year, and reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $670 million to $700 million in XDEMVY sales. Neutral Sentiment: Management also highlighted broader business momentum, including stronger prescribing trends and the start of a Phase 2 Lyme disease prevention trial for TP-05. Article Title

Management also highlighted broader business momentum, including stronger prescribing trends and the start of a Phase 2 Lyme disease prevention trial for TP-05. Neutral Sentiment: LifeSci Capital and HC Wainwright mostly kept bullish ratings on Tarsus, but several firms slightly lowered near-term EPS estimates after the report, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

LifeSci Capital and HC Wainwright mostly kept bullish ratings on Tarsus, but several firms slightly lowered near-term EPS estimates after the report, which could temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Lifescis Capital cut Q1, Q2, Q3 and FY2026 EPS estimates, and HC Wainwright trimmed FY2027-FY2029 estimates slightly, reflecting continued losses in the near term despite long-term optimism. Article Title

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 9.02%.The company had revenue of $162.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million. Research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Zacks Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TARS

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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