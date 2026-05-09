F m Investments LLC Purchases 11,363 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

F m Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,567 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.16.

View Our Latest Report on GH

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $261,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,031.04. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $119,002.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,207.22. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,596 shares of company stock worth $775,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.74 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Guardant Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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