F m Investments LLC Purchases 37,486 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $KALV

F m Investments LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 816.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 9,550 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $193,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 462,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,306.94. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Brian Piekos sold 1,862 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $37,649.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,150 shares in the company, valued at $366,993. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 263,969 shares of company stock worth $4,536,178 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Leerink Partners downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JonesTrading downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.12. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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