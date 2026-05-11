F m Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,970,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $661,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $402,890,000 after acquiring an additional 57,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 829,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $187,488,000 after acquiring an additional 241,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $264,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920 in the last 90 days. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $201.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy.

Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth.

The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow.

Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue.

Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue. Negative Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits.

Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits. Negative Sentiment: The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability.

The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase also announced layoffs and an AI-driven restructuring, underscoring cost pressure and a tougher demand backdrop for its core business.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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