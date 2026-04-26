Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,832 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2,062.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Oracle by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $173.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.63. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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