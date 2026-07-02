Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,222 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,403,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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