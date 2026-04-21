Family Capital Trust Co Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 1,707.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Family Capital Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $121,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.24. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is 36.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $2,391,274.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,213,406 shares in the company, valued at $518,923,082.96. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $361,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 596,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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