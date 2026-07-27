Family Manage LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Family Manage LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 1,013.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,538 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the quarter. Family Manage LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 432.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 19,144 shares of company stock worth $1,730,097 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $236.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.39.

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ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $98.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $201.15. The company has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Article Title

ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Article Title

Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Article Title

New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some commentary says the stock’s rally may be vulnerable if AI disruption fears return, especially around usage-based pricing and long-term software demand. Article Title

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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