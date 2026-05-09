Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,890 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fiserv Stock Down 2.3%

FISV opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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