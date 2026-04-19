Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 23,243 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,664 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Shell were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the energy company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Shell by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 950 shares of the energy company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company's stock.

Get Shell alerts: Sign Up

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). Shell had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Shell from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $101.00 target price on Shell and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shell wasn't on the list.

While Shell currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here