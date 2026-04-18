Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 23,522 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,454 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $234.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.48 and a 200 day moving average of $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here