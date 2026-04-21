Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 13,319 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 5,349.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in UMB Financial by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 798 shares of the bank's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company's stock.

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UMB Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.14%. UMB Financial's revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $1,956,368.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,506,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,682,258. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $50,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,614,698.40. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,247. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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