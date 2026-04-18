Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,922 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company's stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the construction company's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,652.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,422.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,129.31. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.95 and a 1 year high of $1,671.95.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,643.00.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total value of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $54,276,305.28. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,229,471.12. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Stifel Raises Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment.

KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Comfort Systems (FIX) Is Up 12.39% in One Week

Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Conference Call and Webcast Announcement

The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Negative Sentiment: There was a recent one‑day pullback reported in the press (a -2.61% move on a prior trading day), indicating short‑term profit‑taking and the potential for volatility into the earnings print. Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Dips While Market Gains

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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