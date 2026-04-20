Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 94.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 26.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $327.52 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.00 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.31.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here