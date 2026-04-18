Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,141 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,096,577,000 after buying an additional 750,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $907,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $164.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $176.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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