Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK - Free Report) by 146.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in GSK were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,227,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,390,944,000 after purchasing an additional 889,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 401,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 174,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 158,145 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of GSK by 28.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 121,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company's stock.

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GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.4856 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from GSK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. GSK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

Further Reading

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