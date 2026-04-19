Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 899.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 219.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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