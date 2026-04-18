Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,959,166,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $103,284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 51.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $254,926,000 after buying an additional 114,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $86,046,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $949,940. This trade represents a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $989.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $538.08 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $954.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $887.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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