Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BNY $BK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,311 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in BNY were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,454,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock valued at $771,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the bank's stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank's stock valued at $438,418,000 after purchasing an additional 906,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,483,240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $288,279,000 after purchasing an additional 317,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BNY from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BNY from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BNY from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, New Street Research set a $143.00 price target on shares of BNY in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNY

BNY News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BK reported EPS of $2.25 (vs. ~$1.91 consensus) and record revenue of $5.41B, showing broad-based strength in net interest income and fees; that outperformance drove investor optimism. Read More.

Q1 beat — BK reported EPS of $2.25 (vs. ~$1.91 consensus) and record revenue of $5.41B, showing broad-based strength in net interest income and fees; that outperformance drove investor optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook — Management lifted 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $21.3B (about a 6% increase) and signaled ~10% growth in net interest income, supporting forward topline momentum. Read More.

Raised revenue outlook — Management lifted 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $21.3B (about a 6% increase) and signaled ~10% growth in net interest income, supporting forward topline momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — The company announced substantial buyback capacity (reports cite a ~$10B program) and returned capital in the quarter, boosting EPS/valuation upside expectations. Read More.

Shareholder returns — The company announced substantial buyback capacity (reports cite a ~$10B program) and returned capital in the quarter, boosting EPS/valuation upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-dividend Apr 27), adding predictable income for shareholders. Read More.

Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-dividend Apr 27), adding predictable income for shareholders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction / technicals — Coverage notes BK hit 52-week / all-time highs as momentum and the beat fueled flows; this is a market response to the fundamentals above. Read More.

Market reaction / technicals — Coverage notes BK hit 52-week / all-time highs as momentum and the beat fueled flows; this is a market response to the fundamentals above. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance nuance — Company published revenue guidance but the public update did not provide a clear FY26 EPS target in the release, leaving some forward EPS visibility limited. Read More.

Guidance nuance — Company published revenue guidance but the public update did not provide a clear FY26 EPS target in the release, leaving some forward EPS visibility limited. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Costs and capital metrics — Analysts flag rising expenses and slightly lower capital ratios that could temper margin expansion and limit upside to returns if costs persist. Read More.

BNY Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BK opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. BNY has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $135.80.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. BNY had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BNY's dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

About BNY

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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