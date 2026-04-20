Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 25,098 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,295 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $18,244,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 11.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,113,381 shares of the company's stock worth $146,952,000 after purchasing an additional 327,569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 25.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 357,172 shares of the company's stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,657,539 shares of the company's stock worth $78,236,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

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Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $2.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Sanofi's previous annual dividend of $2.04. This represents a dividend yield of 502.0%. Sanofi's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Sanofi from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.00.

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Sanofi Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Further Reading

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